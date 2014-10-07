How to get back the old System Preferences Energy Saver

I’ve bought a MacBook Pro with Retina Display ( MBP11,1 – 13-inch, Late 2013 ) and after a few days of playing with it Ive discovered the Energy Saver Pane is a little different; most importantly: the Computer Sleep slider is missing. I’ve done some googling and after few hours found out how to get it back.

Here is what I discovered and it works like charm for me:

sudo -s vim /System/Library/Extensions/IOPlatformPluginFamily.kext/Contents/PlugIns/X86PlatformPlugin.kext/Contents/Resources/Mac-189A3D4F975D5FFC.plist

change the following line:

<key>UnifiedSleepSliderPref</key> <true/>

to:

<key>UnifiedSleepSliderPref</key> <false/>

In order to regenerate kext cache we need to touch the Extensions directory

touch /System/Library/Extensions

And then I’ve waited a minute just to make sure the system has enough time to finish regenerating the kext cache.

The last step is to reboot the MacBook and voila! You can set your sleep as you used to once again 🙂

Original look with one slider only:

The modified two-slider pane: