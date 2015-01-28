Hyper-V 2012-R2 – PowerShell commands to remember

I just want to put them all together as I don’t use it on daily basis so it’s quite difficult to hold them in my internal memory (yes, I do mean my brains 😉 ).
To run PowerShell in a new window:
> start powershell
To get detailed network interfaces information:
> Get-NetAdapter | select InterfaceDescription,LinkSpeed
InterfaceDescription LinkSpeed -------------------- --------- Hyper-V Virtual Ethernet Adapter #2 10 Gbps Broadcom BCM5709C NetXtreme II GigE (NDIS VBD Client) #41 100 Mbps Broadcom BCM5709C NetXtreme II GigE (NDIS VBD Client) #43 0 bps Broadcom BCM5709C NetXtreme II GigE (NDIS VBD Client) #44 0 bps Broadcom BCM5709C NetXtreme II GigE (NDIS VBD Client) #42 100 Mbps
To display advanced NIC property:
Get-NetAdapterAdvancedProperty P*1
To display possible Advanced NIC property parameters:
Get-NetAdapterAdvancedProperty P*1 | ft DisplayName, DisplayValue, ValidDisplayValues
To disable firewall:
netsh advfirewall set allprofiles state off
To start wincmd:
> C:\totalcmd\TOTALCMD64.EXE
To get disk information similar to df -h in linux:
> Get-Volume
DriveLetter FileSystemLabel FileSystem DriveType HealthStatus SizeRemaining Size ----------- --------------- ---------- --------- ------------ ------------- ---- System Reserved NTFS Fixed Healthy 89.2 MB 350 MB D NTFS Fixed Healthy 96.3 GB 744 GB C NTFS Fixed Healthy 54.1 GB 271.91 GB E Removable Healthy 0 B 0 B F CD-ROM Healthy 0 B 0 B
Initialization of a new disk:
Get-Disk | Where partitionstyle -eq 'raw’ | Initialize-Disk -PartitionStyle GPT -PassThru | New-Partition -AssignDriveLetter -UseMaximumSize | Format-Volume -FileSystem NTFS -NewFileSystemLabel "disk2" -Confirm:$false
Create a partition at the end of the disk and format it:
New-Partition -AssignDriveLetter -UseMaximumSize | Format-Volume
Get version of all VM’s Integration Services:
Get-VM | ft Name, IntegrationServicesVersion, State
Disable TCP Chimney on (Broadcom) network adapter
netsh int tcp set global chimney=disabled
Disable VMQ on a specific (Broadcom) network adapter
Disable-NetAdapterVmq –Name “Ethernet 2”
Set NTP client on Hyper-V:
w32tm /config /manualpeerlist:ntp.cznic.cz /syncfromflags:MANUAL Stop-Service w32time Start-Service w32time
To check NTP client status:
w32tm /query /status
To get network interfaces’ IP’s:
Get-NetIPAddress